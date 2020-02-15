UrduPoint.com
Eight Civilians Killed In Afghanistan Air Strike: Officials

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 05:00 PM

Jalalabad, Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :An air strike in Afghanistan has killed at least eight civilians, officials said Saturday, as the war-torn country prepares for a "reduction in violence" under a deal between Taliban militants and the United States.

The incident took place in the eastern province of Nangarhar on Friday when a vehicle carrying civilians was struck, according to Ataullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the provincial governor.

"The target of the attack was Taliban militants who wanted to establish checkpoints on the road, but unfortunately civilians were hit," he told AFP, putting the death toll at eight.

Talib Khan, a relative of the dead, told AFP the victims had been driving home from a picnic when their truck was hit, killing everyone inside.

World

