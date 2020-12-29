UrduPoint.com
Eight Competition Venues For Beijing 2022 Completed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 03:10 PM

Eight competition venues for Beijing 2022 completed

Eight competition venues for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games have already been completed, the Beijing Major Projects Construction Headquarters Office said on Tuesday

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Eight competition venues for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games have already been completed, the Beijing Major Projects Construction Headquarters Office said on Tuesday.

The eight venues are the National Speed Skating Oval, the National Aquatics Center, the National Indoor Stadium, the Capital Gymnasium, the Wukesong Ice sports Center, and the Shougang Ski Jumping Platform in downtown Beijing and the National Alpine Skiing Center and National Sliding Center in the Yanqing district in the northwest outskirt of Beijing.

The construction and renovation of all non-competition venues in Beijing and Yanqing is set to be completed before July 2021.

