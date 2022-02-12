Eight Criminals Eliminated During Police Operation in Brazil - Military Police

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) Eight criminals have died of wounds as a result of the anti-drug operation of Brazil military police in one of Rio de Janeiro's favelas, police said on Friday.

"As a result of the clash, 8 criminals died from injuries," the military police said.

The operation was aimed to bust the drug dealers.

Last May 24 criminals and one police officer were killed in the shoot-out between the alleged drug dealers and the police. The gunfire began in favelas and resumed in the subway, injuring two civilians in a train.