MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) At least 8 people were killed and another 14 were injured in two explosions in the Afghan capital, Kabul, TOLOnews reported on Tuesday, citing a source in the security forces.

According to the Afghan broadcaster, the attacks targeted city buses. Eyewitnesses report that the death toll could be as high as 30 people.

No other details are yet released.