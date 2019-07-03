UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Dead, 15 Missing After Indian Dam Breached

Faizan Hashmi 5 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 02:41 PM

Eight dead, 15 missing after Indian dam breached

Eight people were killed and at least 15 were missing on Wednesday after the heaviest monsoon rains in a decade breached a dam in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, authorities said

Mumbai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Eight people were killed and at least 15 were missing on Wednesday after the heaviest monsoon rains in a decade breached a dam in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, authorities said.

In the state capital Mumbai, the death toll from a wall collapse in a slum on Tuesday following the torrential downpour reached 24, with more rain expected in coming days.

Heavy rain continued to lash the coastal city of 20 million people Wednesday, bringing it to a virtual standstill as flooding cut train lines, closed the airport's main runway and caused traffic misery.

Building collapses and dam breaches are common during the monsoon in India due to dilapidated structures that buckle under the weight of continuous rain.

India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) told AFP they were using drones over the area flooded by the breach of Tiware dam, around 275 kilometres (170 miles) from Mumbai.

"We have located eight dead bodies and over 15 people are still missing," said spokesman Alok Awasthy.

Police teams and government officials were also helping rescue efforts.

In the state capital, a spokesman for the local authority said the death toll from the wall collapse in a slum in the north of the city had risen to 24, with many others being treated for injuries.

Six labourers also died in the nearby city of Pune when another wall collapsed.

India's weather department has warned of "extremely heavy rainfall" in parts of Mumbai in coming days.

After more than 100 flights were either cancelled or diverted from Mumbai airport on Tuesday, officials announced the operations on the main runway were still closed.

According to Skymet Weather, a private-weather tracking agency, Mumbai faces serious risks of flooding with more than 200 millimetres (eight inches) of rain expected in the next few days.

Related Topics

India Dead Mumbai Weather Died Dam Traffic Pune From Government Weight Million Airport Rains

Recent Stories

European Parliament Heads for Second Ballot in Vot ..

4 seconds ago

Minor killed in road mishap in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Federal Commission receives 4000 suggestions for r ..

2 minutes ago

Over one million trees planted during clean and gr ..

2 minutes ago

Total starts production at French biofuel refinery ..

2 minutes ago

Boat carrying 60 passengers capsizes in Tarbela Da ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.