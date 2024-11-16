Eight dead, 17 hurt, in China school knife attack: police

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Eight people were killed and 17 others wounded Saturday in a knife attack at a vocational school in eastern China, and the suspect -- a former student -- has been arrested, police said.

The attack took place in the evening at the Wuxi Vocational Institute of Arts and Technology in the city of Yixing in Jiangsu province, police in Yixing said in a statement, confirming the toll.

Police said the suspect was a 21-year-old former student at the school, who was meant to graduate this year, but had failed his exams.

"He returned to the school to express his anger and commit these murders," police said, adding that the suspect had confessed.

In Yixing, police said emergency services were fully mobilized to treat the wounded, and provide follow-up care for those affected by the attack.