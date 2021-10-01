UrduPoint.com

Eight Dead, 5 Injured By Landslide In Indonesian Island Of Sumatra

Eight Dead, 5 Injured by Landslide in Indonesian Island of Sumatra - ASEAN Disaster Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) A landslide caused by torrential storms on the Indonesian island of Sumatra resulted in eight people dead and five injured, the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management said on Friday.

Local authorities have declared a state of emergency for 14 days and warned residents to stay vigilant, as heavy rains in the area will continue until Saturday, according to reports.

Over 1,500 housing units and 250 hectares of paddy fields have been affected by the floods, caused by heavy rains typical of the wet season, according to the center.

