Eight Dead, 7 Missing in China After Passenger Ship Capsizes - Government

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2021) A passenger ship capsized on a river in China's southwestern province of Guizhou, killing eight people while seven more are reported missing, the government of the city of Liupanshui said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Saturday at 4:50 pm local time (8:50 GMT), when a ship designed to carry 40 people capsized on Zangke River, local authorities said in a statement.

As of 08:10 am on Sunday, 31 people were rescued and 8 bodies were found in the water.

The search and rescue operation continues, and local law enforcement agencies are investigating the causes of the incident.