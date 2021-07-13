UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Dead, 9 Missing In Hotel Collapse In China - Suzhou Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 03:26 PM

Eight Dead, 9 Missing in Hotel Collapse in China - Suzhou Authorities

The collapse of a hotel in the eastern Chinese city of Suzhou killed eight people, with nine missing, district authorities said on Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The collapse of a hotel in the eastern Chinese city of Suzhou killed eight people, with nine missing, district authorities said on Tuesday.

The Siji Kaiyuan Hotel collapsed on Monday afternoon, trapping 23 people. Earlier one person was feared dead and ten were not accounted for.

"As of 7 a.m.

Tuesday [07:00 GMT Monday], a search-and-rescue team managed to rescue 14 people from the rubble, of whom one returned home unscathed, five are in stable condition, while eight are confirmed dead," the local government wrote in Chinese social media WeChat.

The cause of the hotel collapse is still under investigation, but preliminary analysis found that it was caused by an authorized renovation.

Related Topics

Dead China Social Media Hotel Suzhou From Government

Recent Stories

Putin Ready for Dialogue With Zelenskyy - Kremlin

2 minutes ago

Million Frenchmen Sign Up for Vaccination After Ma ..

2 minutes ago

10,876 Kisan Cards issued in district Multan

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Post services can be helpful to exporters ..

2 minutes ago

Zelenskyy After Meeting With Merkel: We Have Diffe ..

2 minutes ago

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi opposes NAB Chairman’s exte ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.