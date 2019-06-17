UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Dead After Migrant Boat Sinks Off Turkey: Coastguard

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 02:06 PM

Eight dead after migrant boat sinks off Turkey: coastguard

Eight people died after a boat carrying illegal migrants sank off southwestern Turkey, the Turkish coastguard said on Monday

Ankara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Eight people died after a boat carrying illegal migrants sank off southwestern Turkey, the Turkish coastguard said on Monday.

The coastguard said 31 migrants had been rescued after the boat sank off the coast of Bodrum district in Mugla province, and search and rescue efforts are continuing. It was not immediately known which country or countries the migrants were from.

Related Topics

Turkey Died Mugla From

Recent Stories

Polish Defense Minister Confirms Country Will Host ..

2 minutes ago

Firm action underway against use, sale of polythen ..

2 minutes ago

Iran to Exceed JCPOA-Imposed Enriched Uranium Stoc ..

2 minutes ago

General Parade held at Police Lines Bahawalpur

2 minutes ago

Iran to surpass uranium stockpile deal limit from ..

6 minutes ago

NAB recovers Rs 326 bln from the corrupt: Chairman ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.