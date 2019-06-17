Eight dead after migrant boat sinks off Turkey: coastguard

Eight people died after a boat carrying illegal migrants sank off southwestern Turkey, the Turkish coastguard said on Monday

Ankara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Eight people died after a boat carrying illegal migrants sank off southwestern Turkey, the Turkish coastguard said on Monday.

The coastguard said 31 migrants had been rescued after the boat sank off the coast of Bodrum district in Mugla province, and search and rescue efforts are continuing. It was not immediately known which country or countries the migrants were from.