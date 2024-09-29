Eight Dead In Colombia Military Helicopter Crash: President
Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2024 | 10:20 PM
Bogotá, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Eight Colombian soldiers died when the helicopter transporting them on a humanitarian mission crashed near the border with Venezuela, the president said Sunday.
The eight were on a mission in the eastern department of Vichada, President Gustavo Petro wrote on X, without saying when the crash occurred.
The Air Force reported that the helicopter was found after a search in a rural area in the municipality of Cumaribo, adding there were no survivors.
Images distributed by Colombian media showed the burnt wreckage of the aircraft in the middle of a grassland.
The families of the crew were receiving support while a recovery mission was underway, said the Air Force.
