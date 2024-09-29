Eight Dead In Colombia Military Helicopter Crash: President
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2024 | 10:40 PM
Bogotá, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Eight Colombian soldiers died when the helicopter transporting them on a humanitarian mission crashed near the border with Venezuela early Sunday, authorities said.
The eight were on a mission in the eastern department of Vichada, President Gustavo Petro wrote on X.
The Air Force said the helicopter was found after a search in a rural area in the municipality of Cumaribo, adding there were no survivors.
Images distributed by Colombian media showed the burnt wreckage of the aircraft in the middle of a grassland.
The families of the crew were receiving support while a recovery mission was underway, said the Air Force.
It was not the first military aircraft crash this year in Colombia.
In April, nine soldiers were killed when their helicopter went down in the country's north, and in February, four others died when a Black Hawk chopper crashed en route to an air base on the border with Panama.
Five police officers also died in February in a helicopter crash in northwestern Antioquia department.
Armed groups are waging a battle for territory and power among themselves and with the military in several parts of Colombia but they were not blamed for any of the earlier crashes. Some analysts point the finger at deteriorating military equipment as a likely cause.
Recent Stories
Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict
Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets
X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman
President's Cup to commence from 3 October
The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead
Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack
Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home
Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities
United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..
Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..
Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary
More Stories From World
-
Erdogan says Israel will be stopped 'sooner or later'12 minutes ago
-
China says it opposes 'infringements on Lebanon's sovereignty'12 minutes ago
-
French PM lays out plan for stricter immigration policy22 minutes ago
-
Boy 'seriously wounded' in Zurich stabbing attack on children22 minutes ago
-
Fifty years of Israeli army interventions in Lebanon22 minutes ago
-
'No one left': Lebanese man says Israeli strike killed family of 1722 minutes ago
-
European airlines extend suspension of Middle East flights22 minutes ago
-
Biden orders US military to shoot down Iranian missiles targeting Israel22 minutes ago
-
Sheinbaum takes office as Mexico's first woman president22 minutes ago
-
Attacks damage two ships off Yemen: UK agency32 minutes ago
-
Iran fires missiles at Israel in new escalation32 minutes ago
-
Fils saves match point to beat Humbert in all-French Japan Open final3 hours ago