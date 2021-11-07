UrduPoint.com

Eight Dead In Concert Crowd Surge In Texas Include Two Teenagers Under 18 - Houston Mayor

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 04:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2021) The eight people who died at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival include two teenagers under the age of 18, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

"Based on our latest information, 8 people are reported dead from the event last night. In terms of their ages, one is 14, one is 16, two are 21 years of age, two are 23, one is 27 and one remains unknown at this time," Turner told reporters at the Wyndham Houston Hotel on Saturday.

The mayor added that after the tragic event on Friday, a total of 25 people were taken to the hospital, 13 of them still remain hospitalized, including five people under the age of 18.

No one is reported missing.

"This incident is being thoroughly investigated and reviewed," Turner emphasized, adding that the authorities are working on getting a full picture of "what took place, what went wrong, where were the missteps."

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena said on Friday that there were about 50,000 people in attendance at the Astroworld Festival, where crowd rush started shortly after 9 p.m. Pena said at least eight deaths were confirmed.

During his Friday performance, rapper Travis Scott stopped his set several times to ask security to help the fans get out of the crowd, according to local media reports.

