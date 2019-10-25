UrduPoint.com
Eight Dead In Renewed Iraq Protests As Thousands Hit The Streets

Fri 25th October 2019 | 10:09 PM

Eight demonstrators died in renewed rallies across Iraq's capital and the south on Friday, with the first reported use of live rounds in this wave of protests

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Eight demonstrators died in renewed rallies across Iraq's capital and the south on Friday, with the first reported use of live rounds in this wave of protests.

The demonstrations were the second phase of a week-long movement in early October demanding an end to widespread corruption, unemployment and an overhaul of the political system.

Activists urged Iraqis to return to the streets on Friday, which marks a year since Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi came to power.

But the rallies began early, with hundreds already gathering in the capital's iconic Tahrir (Liberation) Square on Thursday evening.

On Friday, many crossed the bridge to mass near Baghdad's Green Zone, which hosts government offices and foreign embassies, but security forces used a volley of tear gas to push them back.

"Two demonstrators died, with preliminary information indicating they were hit in the head or face by tear gas canisters," said Ali Bayati, a member of the Iraqi Human Rights Commission.

He said nearly 100 more were wounded, but there were no reports of live fire being used to disperse protesters in the capital.

