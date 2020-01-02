Eight Dead in Traffic Accident in Southern Cambodia - Traffic Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2020) At least eight people have been killed and nine more injured in a traffic accident which involved a truck and a minivan in Kampong Speu province in southern Cambodia, a provincial official said, as cited by local media.

"Eight people, one of whom was a pregnant woman, died immediately at the scene. Nine other people sustained serious injuries," Colonel Sin Sovanthy, chief of the provincial traffic police bureau told Khmer Times late Wednesday.

The minivan driver was among those killed, while the driver of the truck escaped the scene, he added.