Eight die in blaze at illegal hostel in Latvia: police

Riga, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :At least eight people died and another nine were injured in a blaze that broke out in an illegal hostel in the Latvian capital Riga on Wednesday, police and local authorities said.

"Eight people have died and nine were injured during the lethal fire in the hostel," Latvia's deputy police chief Andrejs Grishins told reporters.