Eight Explosions Heard In City Of Melitopol, Suburbs In Zaporizhzhia Region - Authorities

Published September 28, 2022 | 08:47 PM



Eight explosions were heard in the city of Melitopol and its suburbs in the Zaporizhzhia region on Wednesday, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) Eight explosions were heard in the city of Melitopol and its suburbs in the Zaporizhzhia region on Wednesday, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, said.

"It is loud in Melitopol! Eight loud explosions were heard in the city and the nearest suburbs in a southerly direction. More details will come later," Rogov said on Telegram.

