Eight Explosions Heard in City of Melitopol, Suburbs in Zaporizhzhia Region - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) Eight explosions were heard in the city of Melitopol and its suburbs in the Zaporizhzhia region on Wednesday, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, said.

"It is loud in Melitopol! Eight loud explosions were heard in the city and the nearest suburbs in a southerly direction. More details will come later," Rogov said on Telegram.