Eight Explosions Heard in Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Eight explosions were head in Stepanakert, the capital of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.

The correspondent expressed the belief that projectiles fell somewhere in the suburbs of Stepanakert.