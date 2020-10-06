Eight Explosions Heard In Stepanakert
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 04:10 PM
STEPANAKERT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Eight explosions were head in Stepanakert, the capital of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.
The correspondent expressed the belief that projectiles fell somewhere in the suburbs of Stepanakert.