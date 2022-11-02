UrduPoint.com

Eight Grain Ships To Leave Ukrainian Ports On Thursday - Kiev

Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Eight Grain Ships to Leave Ukrainian Ports on Thursday - Kiev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Ukrainian Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Wednesday that the UN-brokered grain deal was still effectively functioning after Russia suspended its participation, as eight vessels of agricultural cargo would depart from Ukraine on November 3.

Earlier in the day, the UN Coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Amir Abdulla, also announced that he expects loaded ships to sail on Thursday.

"#BlackSeaGrainInitiative continues. On Thursday, November 3rd, 8 vessels with agricultural products are expected to pass through the "grain corridor.

We got confirmation from the UN. Also, inspections will be carried out in the Bosphorus tomorrow," Kubrakov tweeted.

On October 29, Russia announced suspending its participation in the Black Sea grain deal after the attack on ships of its Black Sea Fleet involved in protecting the grain corridor. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the attacks were carried out by Ukraine assisted by UK experts.

