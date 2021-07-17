Eight Hurt in Portland Shooting - Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Eight people were wounded, one of them seriously, in a shooting that occurred overnight in the US city of Portland in Oregon state, police said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) Eight people were wounded, one of them seriously, in a shooting that occurred overnight in the US city of Portland in Oregon state, police said Saturday.

"Eight people are being treated for injuries after a shooting in downtown Portland, including at least one with serious, life threatening wounds," a statement read.

Police responded to a shooting at 2:10 a.m. on Saturday to find both male and female victims in the 300 block of Southwest 3rd Avenue. They were taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Police said they had no description of a suspect or suspects responsible because they appeared to have left before police were called. No one was arrested and no suspected cause was named.