Eight In 10 Americans Report 'Significant Disruption' In Daily Life From COVID-19 - Poll

Tue 07th April 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Disruptions in daily life due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic affect more than 80 percent of Americans, including a third that report a great deal of disruption and nearly half experiencing at least a fair amount of interrupted daily routines, a Gallup poll revealed on Tuesday.

"Eighty-one percent of US adults say their lives have been disrupted either a great deal (33 percent) or a fair amount (48 percent) by the coronavirus situation. The percentage experiencing at least a fair amount of disruption has increased from 56 percent in March. Most of the change occurred between the first and second week of polling, with little movement since then," a press release summarizing the poll said.

Age and education status are major differentiators in the extent to which Americans' lives have been disrupted.

Younger adults and college graduates are more likely to say so than older adults and college non-graduates. Still, at least seven in ten older Americans and college non-graduates report significant virus related disorder in their lives, the release said.

In addition, Americans expect disruptions to last longer than in a mid-March Gallup poll, with 22 percent saying they expect the impact to bedevil their lives for the next year, up from 13 percent just two weeks earlier, according to the release.

Anecdotal evidence from daily visits to supermarkets and other essential businesses suggests that people have become increasingly observant of social distancing guidelines, with face masks more common and lines with people standing more than six feet apart often extending from checkout counters to the rear of open businesses.

