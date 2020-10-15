Eight in 10 Biden Backers Plan to Vote Early, Nearly Double Trump Voting Plans - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) US voters plan to take advantage of early voting by a two-to-one margin, with Biden voters far more likely to cast ballots before Election Day than those backing President Donald Trump, a Rasmussen Reports poll said on Thursday.

"Eighty percent (80%) of those who plan to vote for Democrat Joe Biden are likely to vote early, compared to 46% of those who support President Trump," a press release explaining the poll said.

Overall, 65 percent of those in jurisdictions where early voting is available say they plan to take advantage of the opportunity, while 33 percent plan to wait until Election Day on November 3, the release said.

Early voting, either by mail or at designated locations likely to be less crowed than Election Day polling centers, has become increasingly popular during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

As a result, many state and local jurisdictions warn that the time-consuming task of hand counting paper ballots sent by mail or placed in designated drop boxes means that results will not be available on Election Day as in previous elections.