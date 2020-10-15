UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight In 10 Biden Backers Plan To Vote Early, Nearly Double Trump Voting Plans - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 11:01 PM

Eight in 10 Biden Backers Plan to Vote Early, Nearly Double Trump Voting Plans - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) US voters plan to take advantage of early voting by a two-to-one margin, with Biden voters far more likely to cast ballots before Election Day than those backing President Donald Trump, a Rasmussen Reports poll said on Thursday.

"Eighty percent (80%) of those who plan to vote for Democrat Joe Biden are likely to vote early, compared to 46% of those who support President Trump," a press release explaining the poll said.

Overall, 65 percent of those in jurisdictions where early voting is available say they plan to take advantage of the opportunity, while 33 percent plan to wait until Election Day on November 3, the release said.

Early voting, either by mail or at designated locations likely to be less crowed than Election Day polling centers, has become increasingly popular during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

As a result, many state and local jurisdictions warn that the time-consuming task of hand counting paper ballots sent by mail or placed in designated drop boxes means that results will not be available on Election Day as in previous elections.

Related Topics

Election Vote Trump November Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ruler of Sharjah launches mountain farming initiat ..

35 minutes ago

49 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates, inspects development pr ..

50 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines six businesses and warns three ..

50 minutes ago

UN chief calls for eradicating corruption during c ..

2 minutes ago

Tourism boost vital to portray Pakistan's soft ima ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.