Open Menu

Eight In 10 Britons Unhappy With Current Government - Survey

Sumaira FH Published June 23, 2023 | 11:14 PM

Eight in 10 Britons Unhappy With Current Government - Survey

Eighty percent of people in the United Kingdom are dissatisfied with how the government is running the country, an Ipsos poll showed on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) Eighty percent of people in the United Kingdom are dissatisfied with how the government is running the country, an Ipsos poll showed on Friday.

Only 12% of respondents were satisfied with the current government.

The level of dissatisfaction has worsened by 4 percentage points since May and is even higher among respondents with mortgages: 87% are dissatisfied with the government and only 9% are satisfied.

The pollster said this was the worst joint rating for the Conservative government since the 2019 general election.

�The UK public is generally pessimistic about the country's economic outlook: 58% expect it to worsen, 21% expect it to improve and 18% think it will stay the same, the poll found.

The poll was carried out from June 14-20 among 1,033 adults.

Related Topics

Same United Kingdom May June 2019 From Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

Ukrainian Counteroffensive Slow-Moving Due to Lack ..

Ukrainian Counteroffensive Slow-Moving Due to Lack of Air Defense - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Top seed Medvedev crashes out at Wimbledon warm-up ..

Top seed Medvedev crashes out at Wimbledon warm-up Halle

4 minutes ago
 ISSI organizes roundtable discussion to mark Int'l ..

ISSI organizes roundtable discussion to mark Int'l Day of Women in Diplomacy

4 minutes ago
 Govt to make all-out efforts to solve problems of ..

Govt to make all-out efforts to solve problems of CPNE: Barrister Feroze

4 minutes ago
 Garland Rejects Accusations US Justice Dept. Block ..

Garland Rejects Accusations US Justice Dept. Blocked Probe Into Hunter Biden

4 minutes ago
 Kirby on China Summoning US Envoy: Demarches Do No ..

Kirby on China Summoning US Envoy: Demarches Do Not Mean Relations Falling Apart

4 minutes ago
US to Host Expanded Club World Cup in 2025 - FIFA

US to Host Expanded Club World Cup in 2025 - FIFA

18 minutes ago
 German Parliament Approves Bill to Simplify Immigr ..

German Parliament Approves Bill to Simplify Immigration of Skilled Workers

18 minutes ago
 Teenage brothers killed after bus hits motorcycle

Teenage brothers killed after bus hits motorcycle

18 minutes ago
 Party to decide whether to contest elections in al ..

Party to decide whether to contest elections in alliance or separately, says PPP ..

20 minutes ago
 Austria's Audit Chamber Says Country Ill-Prepared ..

Austria's Audit Chamber Says Country Ill-Prepared for Food Crises

20 minutes ago
 Last Launch of European Carrier Rocket Ariane-5 to ..

Last Launch of European Carrier Rocket Ariane-5 to Take Place on July 4 - Ariane ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World