Eight in 10 Britons Unhappy With Current Government - Survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) Eighty percent of people in the United Kingdom are dissatisfied with how the government is running the country, an Ipsos poll showed on Friday.

Only 12% of respondents were satisfied with the current government.

The level of dissatisfaction has worsened by 4 percentage points since May and is even higher among respondents with mortgages: 87% are dissatisfied with the government and only 9% are satisfied.

The pollster said this was the worst joint rating for the Conservative government since the 2019 general election.

�The UK public is generally pessimistic about the country's economic outlook: 58% expect it to worsen, 21% expect it to improve and 18% think it will stay the same, the poll found.

The poll was carried out from June 14-20 among 1,033 adults.