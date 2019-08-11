UrduPoint.com
Eight Injured After Building Under Construction Collapses In Thailand - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 06:40 PM

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2019) At least eight people have been injured after a three-story building under construction collapsed in the town of Rawai on the island of Phuket in Thailand, local media reported on Sunday.

The building collapsed on Sunday afternoon, The Thaiger news portal reported, adding that there may be people trapped under the rubble.

Currently, two people remain missing.

All the injured were taken to the local Chalong Hospital.

The emergency services are Currency working on the site of the incident.

