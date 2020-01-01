UrduPoint.com
Eight Injured By Firecrackers In Belarus During New Year's - Police

While the New Year's night celebrations in Belarus went overall with no major incidents, eight people got injured by firecrackers, Dmitry Kuryan, the head of policing directorate of the Belarusian Interior Ministry, said on Wednesday

"Overnight January 1, festive New Year's events took place in the republic [Belarus]. The most significant of them were held in Minsk and regional centers. The New Year's night was rather calm, no extraordinary incidents and grave violations of public order and crimes were registered immediately in places of public gatherings," Kuryan said, as quoted on the ministry's website.

According to the official, policing was reinforced in venues of celebration, as is normally done every year, and people were understanding about it.

The toll of people injured by firecrackers during the New Year's is made from the number of people who had requested medical assistance the next day.

He said the criminal environment across the country irrespective of the celebrations was calm, with fewer crimes registered than usual, among them those caused by excessive intake of alcohol and road accidents.

