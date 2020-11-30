Eight Inmates Killed, 50 Injured in Sri Lanka Prison Riot Over COVID-19 Spike - Reports

At least eight inmates were killed and 50 others were injured after prison officers used force while dispersing a violent riot at the Mahara prison in a suburb of the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo, media reported on Monday, citing deputy police chief Ajith Rohana

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) At least eight inmates were killed and 50 others were injured after prison officers used force while dispersing a violent riot at the Mahara prison in a suburb of the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo, media reported on Monday, citing deputy police chief Ajith Rohana.

According to news 1st, two prison officers were also injured in the riot.

The riot sparked on Sunday after prisoners demanded early release amid the spread of COVID-19 in the facility. The prisoners had managed to pull-down the protective fence and made an attempt to escape prompting the security officers to use force, the media outlet said.

According to Senaka Perera, a lawyer from the committee for the protection of prisoners' rights, one of the reasons for the riot could have been the local authorities' disregard toward prisoners' requests for coronavirus testing and separating those infected from healthy prisoners.

Sri Lanka's prisons have been heavily overloaded, with over 26,000 inmates placed in detention facilities with a capacity of 10,000 people. In recent weeks, inmates in several prisons have staged protests amid a soaring number of coronavirus cases. More than 1,000 inmates in five prisons have tested positive for coronavirus, and at least two of them have died. About 50 prisonguards also tested positive.

Sri Lanka has so far confirmed 22,988 cases of the infection and 109 fatalities.