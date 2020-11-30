UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Inmates Killed, 50 Injured In Sri Lanka Prison Riot Over COVID-19 Spike - Reports

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 01:20 PM

Eight Inmates Killed, 50 Injured in Sri Lanka Prison Riot Over COVID-19 Spike - Reports

At least eight inmates were killed and 50 others were injured after prison officers used force while dispersing a violent riot at the Mahara prison in a suburb of the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo, media reported on Monday, citing deputy police chief Ajith Rohana

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) At least eight inmates were killed and 50 others were injured after prison officers used force while dispersing a violent riot at the Mahara prison in a suburb of the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo, media reported on Monday, citing deputy police chief Ajith Rohana.

According to news 1st, two prison officers were also injured in the riot.

The riot sparked on Sunday after prisoners demanded early release amid the spread of COVID-19 in the facility. The prisoners had managed to pull-down the protective fence and made an attempt to escape prompting the security officers to use force, the media outlet said.

According to Senaka Perera, a lawyer from the committee for the protection of prisoners' rights, one of the reasons for the riot could have been the local authorities' disregard toward prisoners' requests for coronavirus testing and separating those infected from healthy prisoners.

Sri Lanka's prisons have been heavily overloaded, with over 26,000 inmates placed in detention facilities with a capacity of 10,000 people. In recent weeks, inmates in several prisons have staged protests amid a soaring number of coronavirus cases. More than 1,000 inmates in five prisons have tested positive for coronavirus, and at least two of them have died. About 50 prisonguards also tested positive.

Sri Lanka has so far confirmed 22,988 cases of the infection and 109 fatalities.

Related Topics

Injured Police Died Colombo Sunday Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UN chief calls for eliminating scourge of chemical ..

49 seconds ago

FESCO issue shutdown program

50 seconds ago

Top Diplomats of Japan, China Welcome Resumption o ..

53 seconds ago

French Police Officers Who Beat Black Producer Cha ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Registers 26,338 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

14 minutes ago

South Africa's COVID-19 cases top 787,000

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.