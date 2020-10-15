UrduPoint.com
Eight IS Terrorists Surrender To Security Forces In Eastern Afghanistan - Authorities

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 08:14 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Eight members of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) have surrendered to the Afghan security forces in the eastern Nangarhar province, the press office of the local government said on Thursday.

At the same time, 10 Nanganhar-based militants from the Taliban movement decided to abandon fighting and join the Afghan peace process, according to local authorities.

"Through the efforts of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) in Nangarhar, eight ISIS fighters surrendered to the ANSF [the Afghan National Security Forces] in Khogyani, Bati Kot, Chaparhar, Haska Meyna and Achin districts of the province and 10 armed Taliban members joined the peace process," the press office said in a statement.

The IS terrorists and members of the Taliban handed over their weapons to the NDS.

Peace negotiations between the Taliban and the Kabul administration started in mid-September in Qatar. Both sides have publicly expressed their desire to secure and long-lasting ceasefire to end Afghanistan's long-running conflict. Nonetheless, clashes between the movement and the government forces have been happening on a regular basis despite the talks.

