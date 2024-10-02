Open Menu

Eight Israel Soldiers Dead As Hezbollah Claims To Repel Incursion

Faizan Hashmi Published October 02, 2024 | 11:44 PM

Eight Israel soldiers dead as Hezbollah claims to repel incursion

Hezbollah said it repelled an Israeli infiltration into southern Lebanon on Wednesday, as Israel reported eight soldiers were killed -- its first losses since launching cross-border raids this week

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Hezbollah said it repelled an Israeli infiltration into southern Lebanon on Wednesday, as Israel reported eight soldiers were killed -- its first losses since launching cross-border raids this week.

The clashes came hours after Iran launched its largest missile attack yet on Israel, its sworn enemy. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Tehran would pay for its "big mistake".

US President Joe Biden ruled out supporting an Israeli strike on Iran's nuclear sites, while Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian again warned of a "stronger" response, though he stressed Iran was "not looking for war".

Israel, shifting its focus from the Gaza war sparked by Hamas's October 7 attacks, is now trying to secure its border with Lebanon so tens of thousands Israelis displaced by nearly a year of exchanges of fire with Hezbollah can return home.

A day after its military said it was conducting "targeted ground raids" in south Lebanon, Israel reported the first death of a soldier in the Israel-Hezbollah war, a toll that later rose to eight dead.

Israel bombarded Hezbollah's south Beirut stronghold, having dealt a significant blow to the group last week by killing its leader, Hassan Nasrallah, in a massive strike.

Hezbollah said it forced Israeli soldiers to retreat, targeted an Israeli unit with explosives and destroyed three Merkava tanks with rockets as they advanced on Maroun al-Ras village.

The Israeli army said it staged two brief incursions into Lebanon, warning residents to evacuate more than 20 areas.

In Beirut, Hezbollah targets in the southern suburbs were repeatedly bombarded overnight, with AFP correspondents hearing about 20 explosions and seeing smoke billowing over the area.

- Iran missile attack -

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said an Israeli strike on a Damascus neighbourhood frequented by Hezbollah leaders and Iranian Revolutionary Guards killed two people.

Hours after Israel announced the start of ground operations in Lebanon, Iran fired some 200 missiles including hypersonic weapons, sending frightened Israeli civilians into shelters.

Israel said it intercepted most of them. Two people were wounded by shrapnel and a school building was damaged.

The Israeli military said several Iranian missiles struck inside air force bases without causing any casualties or damage.

In Jericho in the occupied West Bank, a Palestinian was killed when "pieces of a rocket fell from the sky and hit him", the city's governor Hussein Hamayel said.

"Iran made a big mistake tonight and will pay for it," Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said.

Iran's armed forces chief of staff, Major General Mohammad Bagheri, threatened to fire "with bigger intensity" if Israel makes good on its pledge to retaliate.

- 'Severe consequences' -

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said the missiles were fired in retaliation for Nasrallah's killing alongside its Quds Force commander Abbas Nilforoushan, as well as Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in a Tehran bombing in July.

Lebanon's disaster management agency said 1,873 people had died since Israel and Hezbollah began trading fire after the Hamas attacks on October 7, displacing hundreds of thousands.

Related Topics

Hearing Dead Attack Fire Prime Minister Army Governor Syria Israel Iran Nuclear Threatened Gaza Damascus Died Bank Tehran Beirut Lebanon July October Border From

Recent Stories

International Day of Non-Violence observed

International Day of Non-Violence observed

2 minutes ago
 Scientists unlock secret of 'Girl With Pearl Earri ..

Scientists unlock secret of 'Girl With Pearl Earring'

2 minutes ago
 'Sickening cycle of escalation' in Mideast must st ..

'Sickening cycle of escalation' in Mideast must stop, UN chief says

2 minutes ago
 Blasts, shooting around Israeli embassies in Nordi ..

Blasts, shooting around Israeli embassies in Nordic capitals

27 seconds ago
 Discussion being made with political party leader ..

Discussion being made with political party leader for constitutional amendment: ..

29 seconds ago
 Avoiding dengue requires collective effort leaving ..

Avoiding dengue requires collective effort leaving jurisdiction issue aside: Com ..

30 seconds ago
Gov’t paves path for economic development: Feder ..

Gov’t paves path for economic development: Federal Minister for Maritime Affai ..

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan reports two new polio cases

Pakistan reports two new polio cases

32 seconds ago
 150 FDE Schools started AI, Computer Classes

150 FDE Schools started AI, Computer Classes

6 minutes ago
 Dr Zakir Naik arrives in Karachi, accorded warm we ..

Dr Zakir Naik arrives in Karachi, accorded warm welcome at Governor House

33 seconds ago
 LHC issue notice on appeals by 51 convicts in May- ..

LHC issue notice on appeals by 51 convicts in May-9 violence case

1 hour ago
 3 injured in land dispute violent in Fatehjang

3 injured in land dispute violent in Fatehjang

1 hour ago

More Stories From World