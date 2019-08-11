Eight Killed, 11 Injured in Saudi-Led Coalition Airstrikes in Northwestern Yemen - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2019) Eight civilians died and 11 others sustained injuries in the Saudi-led coalition strikes in northwestern Yemen, Houthi-controlled media reported on Sunday.

The strikes hit a house in the Hajjah province, the Almasirah tv channel said. The victims are said to be members of one family.

Yemen, a small country in the south of the Arabian Peninsula, has been torn by a conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and Houthi rebels for years now. In March 2015, the Saudi-led coalition joined the conflict at the request of Hadi. Since then, Riyadh and its allies have been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis.

The United Nations has called the Yemeni conflict the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with an estimated 24 million people - over 80 percent of the country's population - currently in need of aid.