Eight Killed As Bus Falls Off Bridge In India's Punjab
Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2024 | 07:10 PM
NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) At least eight people were killed and over two dozen others injured after a passenger bus skidded off a bridge on Friday amid heavy rains in the northern Indian state of Punjab, officials said.
The accident took place near Jiwan Singh Wala village in Bathinda district in Punjab.
Immediately after the accident, locals rushed to the spot to help the injured and alerted the police, who rushed their teams and disaster response force personnel to carry out the rescue efforts.
"Eight people, including a 2-year-old girl, were killed unfortunately in today's accident," Showkat Ahmad Parray, a senior government official in Bathinda, told media.
"Five of the deaths were confirmed at Talwandi hospital and the other three at the civil hospital, Bathinda."
Parray said that, according to the rescued, the bus was being driven at high speed and a trawler came from the opposite side, following which the bus driver lost control and plunged into a drain.
A senior police official in Bathinda, Amneet Kondal, said 46 passengers were rescued from the accident site.
Police have registered a case and ordered an investigation into the accident.
Recent Stories
PM urges Afghan interim govt to eliminate terrorist sanctuaries on its soil
First Test: South Africa resume Second Day at 82 runs for 3 against Pakistan
No political leader's desire surpasses Pakistan’s interests: DG ISPR
Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Commissioned Pns Yamama
Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024
Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebration Like Never Before!
Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth AED3.7 billion
China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months
Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge
Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024
More Stories From World
-
Eight killed as bus falls off bridge in India's Punjab5 minutes ago
-
Cooler conditions slow spread of major bushfire in southeast Australia5 minutes ago
-
Law signed to penalize NY companies for greenhouse gas emissions5 minutes ago
-
China creates 11.98 million new urban jobs in first 11 months15 minutes ago
-
Serbia reports 1st mpox case in Kosovo region15 minutes ago
-
Xinhua to enhance cooperation with Grenadian media15 minutes ago
-
Driver who killed 35 in China car ramming sentenced to death35 minutes ago
-
German president dissolves parliament, sets Feb 23 election date35 minutes ago
-
Shanghai adds new suburban airport metro line1 hour ago
-
Vietnam court sentences 27 to death for drug trafficking: state media1 hour ago
-
Afghanistan launches green tea plantation1 hour ago
-
Home-made humanoid robots make debut at World Games host city in SW China1 hour ago