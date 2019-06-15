UrduPoint.com
Eight Killed By Explosion In Somalia Capital: Emergency Services

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 08:34 PM

Eight killed by explosion in Somalia capital: emergency services

A car bomb went off Saturday at a checkpoint near the Somali parliament, killing eight people and injuring 16, medical and police sources said

Mogadishu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :A car bomb went off Saturday at a checkpoint near the Somali parliament, killing eight people and injuring 16, medical and police sources said.

"We have confirmed eight people killed and 16 others wounded in the blast," the private Aamin Ambulance service said. A second blast on a key road leading to the airport of the Somali capital Mogadishu did not cause any casualties.

