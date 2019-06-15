Eight killed by explosion in Somalia capital: emergency services

(@imziishan)

A car bomb went off Saturday at a checkpoint near the Somali parliament, killing eight people and injuring 16, medical and police sources said

Mogadishu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :A car bomb went off Saturday at a checkpoint near the Somali parliament , killing eight people and injuring 16, medical and police sources said.

"We have confirmed eight people killed and 16 others wounded in the blast," the private Aamin Ambulance service said. A second blast on a key road leading to the airport of the Somali capital Mogadishu did not cause any casualties.