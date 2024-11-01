Eight Killed By Outdoor Roof Collapse At Serbia Train Station: Minister
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2024 | 07:53 PM
At least eight people were killed Friday after part of an outdoor roof collapsed at a train station in the Serbian city of Novi Sad, the interior minister said
"Eight bodies have been recovered, eight people have died... two people are in hospital, one of whom is in critical condition," interior minister Ivica Dacic told reporters.
"The operation is still ongoing and extremely challenging. Over 80 rescuers are involved, with the assistance of heavy machinery," he added.
Serbia's Prime Minister Milos Vucevic vowed that authorities would investigate the cause of the accident.
"We will insist on finding those responsible, those who should have ensured the structure's safety. My condolences to the families of the deceased," said the premier.
