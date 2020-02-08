Eight Killed, Dozens Injured in Mass Brawl in Southern Kazakhstan - Interior Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) Eight people were killed and forty others sustained injuries in an overnight mass brawl in Kazakhstan's southern province of Jambyl, Interior Minister Yerlan Turgumbayev said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday evening in an area which is home to the Dungans, a Muslim minority group of Chinese ethnic origin.

"During the mass unrest, 40 participants [of the brawl] sustained injuries and gunshot wounds. Eight people unfortunately died from injuries. Police officers in the line of duty sustained various injuries, including two gunshot wounds," Turgumbayev said at a briefing.

He added that 47 people had been detained, with two hunting guns seized from them.