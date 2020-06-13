UrduPoint.com
Eight Killed In Armed Attack On Clinic In Eastern Afghanistan, Including Political Figure

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 01:01 PM

Eight people were killed in an attack on a clinic in Afghanistan's eastern Khost province, district police spokesman Adil Haidar said Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) Eight people were killed in an attack on a clinic in Afghanistan's eastern Khost province, district police spokesman Adil Haidar said Saturday.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far, which took place in the Alisher district Friday night.

Among the victims was prominent Hizb-i-Islami member and former parliamentary candidate Abdul Wali Ikhlas.

Hizb-i-Islami is a former militia that fought against the US invasion and the Afghan government but in 2016 laid down its weapons in a peace deal and began remolding itself as a political party.

Separately, gunmen broke into a house in the Logar district and killed four members of one family, a mother and three daughters, Didar Lawang, a spokesman for the provincial governor, announced on Saturday.

The attack also left another man and a woman injured, according to Lawang.

