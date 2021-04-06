Eight killed in attack in eastern Burkina Faso

Three police and five members of an anti-militant force were killed late on Monday in eastern Burkina Faso, security sources and locals said, the latest in a slew of attacks

Ouagadougou (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Three police and five members of an anti-militant force were killed late on Monday in eastern Burkina Faso, security sources and locals said, the latest in a slew of attacks.

"Joint units of gendarmes and Volunteers for the Defence of the Motherland (VDP) came under attack in Tanwalbougou in Gourma province," a security source said on Tuesday.

The account was confirmed by a local official with the VDP, an anti-militant force drawn from civilian volunteers.