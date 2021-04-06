UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Killed In Attack In Eastern Burkina Faso

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 02:38 PM

Eight killed in attack in eastern Burkina Faso

Three police and five members of an anti-militant force were killed late on Monday in eastern Burkina Faso, security sources and locals said, the latest in a slew of attacks

Ouagadougou (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Three police and five members of an anti-militant force were killed late on Monday in eastern Burkina Faso, security sources and locals said, the latest in a slew of attacks.

"Joint units of gendarmes and Volunteers for the Defence of the Motherland (VDP) came under attack in Tanwalbougou in Gourma province," a security source said on Tuesday.

The account was confirmed by a local official with the VDP, an anti-militant force drawn from civilian volunteers.

Related Topics

Attack Police Burkina Faso From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, Emir ..

10 minutes ago

Stoltenberg Expresses Concerns Over Russia's 'Mili ..

2 minutes ago

'Ehsaas Koi bhooka Na Soye' programme to be furthe ..

3 minutes ago

Indonesia revises down cyclone death toll to 86: d ..

3 minutes ago

Lack of resources hurting archery: National archer ..

3 minutes ago

Cuba Summons US Charge d'Affaires Over Fresh Human ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.