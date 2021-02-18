Eight killed in attack in northern Burkina Faso

At least eight people were killed on Thursday near Burkina Faso's northern border with Niger, an area notorious for jihadist attacks, a security source and local official said

"Armed men this morning stopped a bus going from Markoye to Dorbel in Niger. At least eight people were killed and the same number were wounded," the security source said, an account confirmed by the local official.