Eight Killed In Attack Targeting Afghan Governor

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 03:21 PM

Eight killed in attack targeting Afghan governor

A suicide attack targeting an Afghan provincial governor killed at least eight people on Monday, officials said, as the president travelled to Qatar where peace talks with the Taliban have stalled

Jalalabad (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :A suicide attack targeting an Afghan provincial governor killed at least eight people on Monday, officials said, as the president travelled to Qatar where peace talks with the Taliban have stalled.

Twenty eight people were wounded when the attacker rammed his explosives-filled vehicle into the convoy of Rahmatullah Yarmal, the governor of eastern Laghman province.

"The governor was driving to his office when his car was hit. Four of his bodyguards and four civilians were killed, 28 wounded," the governor's spokesman Assadullah Daulatzai told AFP, adding that the governor was unhurt.

Interior ministry spokesman Tareq Arian confirmed the attack and said most of thewounded were civilians.

