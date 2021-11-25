UrduPoint.com

Eight Killed In Bombing Near School In Somalia Capital

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 11:53 PM

Eight killed in bombing near school in Somalia capital

Eight people were killed in a car bombing near a school in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Thursday, police said, the latest attack claimed by Al-Shabaab militants in the troubled country

Mogadishu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Eight people were killed in a car bombing near a school in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Thursday, police said, the latest attack claimed by Al-Shabaab militants in the troubled country.

Anguished parents rushed to the scene of the blast, which wrecked the school building, as injured students were taken to hospitals around the city.

The explosion hit at around 7:30 am, just as children were settling down for their first lessons, principal Yusuf Hussein Abdi told AFP.

In seconds, wooden beams and tin sheets came crashing down on the young pupils, as some of the walls gave way.

Related Topics

Somalia Injured Attack Militants Police Car Young Mogadishu

Recent Stories

Two killed in fire incident in Lahore

Two killed in fire incident in Lahore

1 minute ago
 Fate of 35 Miners at Listvyazhnaya Mine Unknown - ..

Fate of 35 Miners at Listvyazhnaya Mine Unknown - Acting Russian Emergencies Min ..

1 minute ago
 EU ministers back bloc's Big Tech clampdown

EU ministers back bloc's Big Tech clampdown

2 minutes ago
 Science exhibition held at University of Agricultu ..

Science exhibition held at University of Agriculture Faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 Director Zoo Khalid Hashmi suspended

Director Zoo Khalid Hashmi suspended

2 minutes ago
 KMC decides to start Drive-in Cinema near Beach Vi ..

KMC decides to start Drive-in Cinema near Beach View Park on Nov 26

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.