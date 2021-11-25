Eight killed in bombing near school in Somalia capital

Eight people were killed in a car bombing near a school in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Thursday, police said, the latest attack claimed by Al-Shabaab militants in the troubled country

Anguished parents rushed to the scene of the blast, which wrecked the school building, as injured students were taken to hospitals around the city.

The explosion hit at around 7:30 am, just as children were settling down for their first lessons, principal Yusuf Hussein Abdi told AFP.

In seconds, wooden beams and tin sheets came crashing down on the young pupils, as some of the walls gave way.