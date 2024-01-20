Open Menu

Eight Killed In China Factory Explosion

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Eight killed in China factory explosion

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) At least eight people were killed and eight others wounded in a dust explosion in a factory in east China, state-run media reported on Saturday.

According to the Global Times, the explosion occurred at 3:38 a.m.

(0738GMT) in the Changzhou area of east China’s Jiangsu province.

Rescue teams have concluded its operation while an investigation is underway to find the cause of the explosion, it said.

A dust explosion is the rapid combustion of fine particles suspended in the air within an enclosed location.

