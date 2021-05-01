UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Killed In Fire At Private Residence In Russia

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 03:12 PM

Eight killed in fire at private residence in Russia

Ire engulfed a private residence in Russia's Perm region, killing eight people inside, including two children, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Saturday

MOSCOW (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Fire engulfed a private residence in Russia's Perm region, killing eight people inside, including two children, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Saturday.

Pictures show that the one-story wooden house was scorched by the blaze.

The scene of the incident is being examined, and witnesses are being questioned, the committee said in a press release, adding that forensic examinations are underway to establish the cause of the deaths and the fire.

Related Topics

Fire Russia Perm

Recent Stories

Diplomats, friends and colleagues mourn death Nade ..

3 minutes ago

China begins construction of third 054A frigate fo ..

35 minutes ago

FO expresses disappointment over European parliame ..

43 minutes ago

Lin bids to make history in Women's World Champion ..

32 seconds ago

S. Korea's export soars 41.1 pct in April

1 minute ago

Portugal reopens border, eases virus measures

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.