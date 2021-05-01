Eight killed in fire at private residence in Russia

Ire engulfed a private residence in Russia's Perm region, killing eight people inside, including two children, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Saturday

MOSCOW (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Fire engulfed a private residence in Russia's Perm region, killing eight people inside, including two children, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Saturday.

Pictures show that the one-story wooden house was scorched by the blaze.

The scene of the incident is being examined, and witnesses are being questioned, the committee said in a press release, adding that forensic examinations are underway to establish the cause of the deaths and the fire.