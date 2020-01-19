Eight Killed in Fire in Czech Home for Elderly People - Medical Workers

(@FahadShabbir)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2020) At least eight people were killed and 29 others injured in a fire that broke out in a home for elderly people in the western Czech Republic on Sunday, ambulance spokesman Prokop Volenik told reporters.

"Doctors are clarifying data on the tragic fire in the home for elderly people in Vejprty town. At least eight people died and, according to new data, 29 people were injured, including three critically.

These figures include those who breathed smoke. The data continue to be clarified," Volenik said.

According to him, the fire erupted at about 05:00 GMT on Sunday and firefighters are now finishing to extinguish the blaze. Seven medical teams, including two from Germany, are working at the scene.

Vejprty town is located on the border with Germany and actually constitutes a whole with German Barenstein town. The population of Vejprty is about 3,000 people.