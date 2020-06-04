UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Killed In Indian Pesticide Factory Blast

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 01:41 AM

Eight killed in Indian pesticide factory blast

At least eight people were killed and 74 others injured on Wednesday in a blast at a pesticides factory in western India, authorities said

Ahmedabad, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ):At least eight people were killed and 74 others injured on Wednesday in a blast at a pesticides factory in western India, authorities said.

Almost 5,000 people living in two villages near the plant in the Bharuch district of Gujarat state were evacuated as a precaution after a storage tank exploded, local official M D Modia said.

"The blaze is now under control," he said late Wednesday.

He said earlier that there was "no gas leakage and hence no threat" to the nearby population.

Industrial accidents are common in India due to sometimes lax safety standards. Many factories are currently resuming operations as India's coronavirus lockdown is eased.

Last month 12 people were killed in a gas leak at a chemicals plant in Visakhapatnam in eastern India owned by South Korea's LG Chem.

Related Topics

India Injured South Korea Tank Gas Coronavirus

Recent Stories

50 percent of federal government staff to return t ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Romania&#039;s PM discuss bilat ..

1 hour ago

UAE Government: COVID-19 recoveries rise to over 1 ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Community Development denies authentic ..

2 hours ago

India's tyrant face exposed before world due to Pa ..

3 minutes ago

Joy in Gaza as mosques reopen after pandemic closu ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.