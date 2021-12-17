Eight killed in Iraqi Kurdistan floods: official

Eight people in northern Iraq died Friday in flash foods caused by torrential rains in Erbil, capital of the autonomous Kurdistan region, provincial governor Omid Khoshnaw said

Arbil, Iraq, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Eight people in northern Iraq died Friday in flash foods caused by torrential rains in Erbil, capital of the autonomous Kurdistan region, provincial governor Omid Khoshnaw said.

"The floods began at 4:00 am, and have left eight dead including women and children" he told AFP, reporting "significant" damage, especially in a working-class district in the east of the city of Erbil.