Eight Killed In Overnight Russian Strikes, As Ukraine Downs Bomber
Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2024 | 03:00 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Russian strikes on Ukraine in the early hours of Friday killed at least eight people, including two children, as Kyiv said it shot down a Russian strategic bomber for the first time.
Moscow said a military plane had crashed over the south of the country while returning to base from a combat mission after suffering a technical malfunction.
The downing of a Russian bomber used to fire cruise missiles at Ukraine would be a highly symbolic win for Kyiv, which has been pounded by hundreds of overnight Russian aerial strikes since Moscow invaded more than two years ago.
The latest overnight Russian strikes on the eastern Dnipropetrovsk region killed at least eight people and injured more than a dozen, officials said.
The head of the region Sergiy Lysak said medics had been able to save a six-year-old boy earlier reported killed, revising down an earlier toll of nine killed.
Strikes hit the region's Synelnykivsky area, where at least two children -- aged six and eight -- were among those killed, and the regional capital of Dnipro, the interior ministry said.
Interior Minister Igor Klymenko published photos showing emergency workers carrying injured people away on stretchers.
