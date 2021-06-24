UrduPoint.com
Eight Killed In Shooting In South Africa's Cape Town

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 04:11 PM

The death toll from a shooting incident on Wednesday afternoon in Cape Town, legislative capital of South Africa, has risen to eight, South African Ministry of Police said Thursday

CAPE TOWN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :The death toll from a shooting incident on Wednesday afternoon in Cape Town, legislative capital of South Africa, has risen to eight, South African Ministry of Police said Thursday.

Five people were shot dead by unknown gunmen who later fled the scene in a vehicle in NY 79 road, Gugulethu area, just 4 km southwest of Cape Town International Airport, and two people who were wounded died after they were rushed to a medical facility for treatment, South African Police Service said Wednesday.

One more person who was shot and rushed to hospital succumbed to injuries, the ministry said in a statement. The incident reportedly happened during a traditional ceremony.

The Western Cape provincial police have launched a manhunt for the killers and are mobilizing resources in search of them, the statement read.

The motive for the shooting incident is yet to be determined. Gugulethu is located on the Cape Flats, which has high crime rate and troubled by gang violence.

The incident happened as the South African government pushes for Firearms Control Amendment Bill that proposes tighter controls and management of firearms and the establishment of the National Firearms Register.

The government says changes, including a provision that no firearm licenses may be issued for self-defence purposes, will assist in reducing the number of firearms in private hands and consequently reduce incidents of violent crimes.

