UrduPoint.com

Eight Killed In Southern Iran Floods: State Media

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2022 | 04:44 PM

Eight killed in southern Iran floods: state media

At least eight people have been killed in flash flooding in Iran's south due to heavy rains expected to last until later this week, state media reported on Tuesday

Tehran, Jan 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :At least eight people have been killed in flash flooding in Iran's south due to heavy rains expected to last until later this week, state media reported on Tuesday.

"Following the floods and rains of the past few days in the southern regions of the country, we have seen an increase in casualties and deaths," spokesman for the national rescue service Mojtaba Khaledi said, quoted by state news agency IRNA.

"So far eight people have died and two are still missing," Khaledi said, adding that 14 others had been injured.

Five of the deaths occurred in Fars province, local crisis management official Rahim Azadi told the state news agency.

A local official had said Monday that at least two people were killed in flash flooding in the province.

Heavy rain damaged "agriculture, infrastructure, urban and rural housing", Azadi said.

Iran's Red Crescent has provided "emergency accommodation for more than 3,000 people, and over 20,000 have received relief assistance", its head of rescue and emergency operations Mehdi Valipour told state television.

"Houses have been flooded and infrastructure such as roads and communication systems have been damaged," he said, adding that more than 500 teams were providing assistance in parts of the country's south and east.

Pictures published by the Red Crescent on Tuesday showed its personnel setting up tents in sports halls and assisting cars trapped on flooded roads or stuck in snow-covered mountain areas.

Relief operations were underway in 87 cities across more than half of Iran's 31 provinces, it added.

The weather system is expected to last until Friday, an official from Iran's meteorological agency told state television.

Related Topics

Injured Weather Sports Iran Died Media TV From Rains Housing

Recent Stories

GCC Secretary General to visit Pakistan tomorrow

GCC Secretary General to visit Pakistan tomorrow

9 minutes ago
 Japanese Prime Minister Will Not Make Any Overseas ..

Japanese Prime Minister Will Not Make Any Overseas Trips Before Mid-January

4 minutes ago
 US sets global record of over 1 mn daily Covid-19 ..

US sets global record of over 1 mn daily Covid-19 cases

4 minutes ago
 OPEC, allies set for another modest oil output hik ..

OPEC, allies set for another modest oil output hike

5 minutes ago
 Port Qasim Authority revenue goes up by 29% in FY ..

Port Qasim Authority revenue goes up by 29% in FY 2020-2021: Ali Zaidi

14 minutes ago
 Muhammad Rizwan raises voice for people of Afghani ..

Muhammad Rizwan raises voice for people of Afghanistan

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.