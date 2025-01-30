Eight people in a family were killed on Thursday after a car plunged into a ditch in Vietnam's northern province of Nam Dinh, local media VnExpress reported

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Eight people in a family were killed on Thursday after a car plunged into a ditch in Vietnam's northern province of Nam Dinh, local media VnExpress reported.

The accident happened on Thursday afternoon when a seven-seat car was traveling in Nam Dinh city.

The car plunged into a ditch located two meters from the road. People nearby broke the car's door and brought the victims out.

Eight died on the spot. One is being treated at a hospital. The case is being further investigated.