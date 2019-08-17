Eight killed in Ukraine hotel fire

(@imziishan)

Kiev, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :Eight people were killed and ten were injured in a hotel fire in Ukraine's port city of Odessa early Saturday, emergency services said.

The fire erupted at 1.34 am in the southern city's Tokyo Star hotel.

Some 65 firefighters backed by 13 emergency vehicles had put out the blaze by 4.32 am (0132 GMT).

Odessa is a Black Sea port 475 kilometres (300 miles) south of Ukraine's capital Kiev. The seaside town also attracts summer tourists.