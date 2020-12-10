UrduPoint.com
Eight Killed, Over 50 Injured During Protests In Iraqi Kurdistan - Commission

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 01:00 PM

At least eight people were killed and more than 50 were injured during protests over a delay in payments of salaries in Iraqi Kurdistan's Sulaymaniyah province, the Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) At least eight people were killed and more than 50 were injured during protests over a delay in payments of salaries in Iraqi Kurdistan's Sulaymaniyah province, the Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights said.

Earlier it was reported that about six protesters had been killed.

"The Commission on Human Rights is following the sad events during the demonstrations in Sulaymaniyah province. The Commission expresses great regret for the deaths and injuries among the demonstrators and security forces at clashes that occurred during these demonstrations .

.. The death toll has reached eight, and 54 people were injured between December 3 and 9," the statement, published on Facebook, read.

Protests in the part of the Kurdish-majority autonomous region of Iraq, fueled by a delay in payment of salaries to civil servants, are ongoing since last Wednesday. Offices of several Kurdish political parties were set on fire during demonstrations.

The regional authorities are facing a financial crisis after the termination of payments from the Iraqi Federal government in April.

