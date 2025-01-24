Open Menu

Eight Killed, Seven Injured In Massive Explosion At Ordnance Factory In India's Maharashtra

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Eight killed, seven injured in massive explosion at ordnance factory in India's Maharashtra

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) At least eight people were killed and seven others injured Friday in a massive explosion inside an ordnance factory in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, local officials said.

The blast took place around 10:30 a.m. local time at the factory in Bhandara district, about 830 km east of Mumbai, the capital city of Maharashtra. Firefighters rushed to the spot to contain the situation.

The explosion caused the roof of the factory to collapse and trap the workers.

Authorities have brought in an excavator to remove the debris and look for the trapped ones.

The injured were removed to the hospital in ambulances.

Reports said the sound of the blast was heard in a five-km radius.

Accidental explosions are common in Indian factories as owners and workers usually ignore safety standards.

India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh expressed sadness over the blast, offered condolences to the families of the deceased, and prayed for the quick recovery of the injured.

"The rescue teams are deployed at the site. All efforts are being made to provide assistance to those who are affected," Singh in a brief statement posted on social media said.

Recent Stories

Sharp decline in asylum applications to Austria

Sharp decline in asylum applications to Austria

26 minutes ago
 OCHA warns of deteriorating healthcare access in W ..

OCHA warns of deteriorating healthcare access in West Bank

41 minutes ago
 UN expresses concern over Israel's unlawful lethal ..

UN expresses concern over Israel's unlawful lethal force in Jenin

41 minutes ago
 Al Hosn Festival returns for ninth edition to cele ..

Al Hosn Festival returns for ninth edition to celebrate Emirati cultural heritag ..

56 minutes ago
 MoHAP launches framework for measuring R&D spendin ..

MoHAP launches framework for measuring R&D spending in health sector

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi to host IFATCA 2025 conference

Abu Dhabi to host IFATCA 2025 conference

1 hour ago
UAE concludes successful participation at WEF 2025

UAE concludes successful participation at WEF 2025

1 hour ago
 Saif bin Zayed, National Guard Commander discuss e ..

Saif bin Zayed, National Guard Commander discuss enhancing cooperation among nat ..

1 hour ago
 EU switches defence summit venue for security reas ..

EU switches defence summit venue for security reasons

1 hour ago
 Emerge announces two new agreements, project inaug ..

Emerge announces two new agreements, project inauguration

1 hour ago
 Winners of Hamdan Foundation’s 2024 GCC Educatio ..

Winners of Hamdan Foundation’s 2024 GCC Educational Awards announced

1 hour ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed meets Thailand Prime Minister ..

Latifa bint Mohammed meets Thailand Prime Minister at WEF

1 hour ago

More Stories From World